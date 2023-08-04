Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5,047.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,264 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6,854.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 696,629 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Veritex by 3,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 671,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VBTX opened at $21.62 on Friday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
