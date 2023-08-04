Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Doherty Philip O’ Sells 1,916,824 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Doherty Philip O’ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 137,206 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $3,704,562.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $45,569,446.92.

On Monday, June 26th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $3,129,292.56.

On Monday, June 5th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80.

VRT stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

