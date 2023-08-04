W. R. Berkley Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WRB)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.