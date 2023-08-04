W. R. Berkley Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

