WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $12.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

WKME stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 300,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 913,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

