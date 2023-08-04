Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.91.

Waters Stock Down 0.2 %

WAT stock opened at $291.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 141.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 64.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,826,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Waters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 5,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Waters by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after buying an additional 477,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

