Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Waters by 64.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,106,000 after buying an additional 111,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Waters by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 135,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $291.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.37. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 141.19% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.91.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

