Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $291.33 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.37.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 141.19%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.91.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

