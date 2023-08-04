Watsco, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Watsco in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.17. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2023 earnings at $14.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.08 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.44.

WSO opened at $362.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

