Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

