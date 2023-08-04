Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $832,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 336,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 6,483.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 251,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $90.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

