Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,551,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,591 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 47,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.