William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CWK stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

