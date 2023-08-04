Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.78.

Get Woodward alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $133.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Woodward by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 30,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.