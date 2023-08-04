Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

View Our Latest Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

YUM opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.97. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $152,040,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after buying an additional 984,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.