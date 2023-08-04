Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average of $132.97. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

