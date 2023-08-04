Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JBHT. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $208.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

