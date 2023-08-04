Zacks Research Comments on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. CSFB raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.92.

TSE:PPL opened at C$40.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$39.70 and a 12 month high of C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

