Zacks Research Comments on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPL
Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE:PPL opened at C$40.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$39.70 and a 12 month high of C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.