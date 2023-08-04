Zacks Research Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $11.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.73. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $11.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.