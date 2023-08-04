Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,648,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,516 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.