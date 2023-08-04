Zacks Research Weighs in on Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

ABT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

