Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of Z stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,880,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 850,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

