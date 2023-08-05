1,077 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

CAT stock opened at $276.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.78 and its 200-day moving average is $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 18.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

