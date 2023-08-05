15,500 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

