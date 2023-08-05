2,040 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after acquiring an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 8,723.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 261,977 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

SAP Trading Up 0.6 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

Shares of SAP opened at $132.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.08%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

