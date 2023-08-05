60,884 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SouthState as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $59,906,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,129,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

