615 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $490.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.