7,475 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

