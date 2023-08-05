985 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

