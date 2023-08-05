A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 12,347 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $191,378.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Brian Becker sold 1,565 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $24,054.05.

On Friday, May 19th, Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 188,810 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

