abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $205.28

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.28 ($2.64) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.67). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.61), with a volume of 175,073 shares trading hands.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of £342.48 million, a PE ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 212.07.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Asian Income Fund

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

In other news, insider Mark Florance acquired 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999.70 ($3,851.20). Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

