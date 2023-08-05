Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.80

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.80 and traded as low as C$6.53. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Accord Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$55.90 million, a P/E ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.80.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter. Accord Financial had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.36%.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

Accord Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.