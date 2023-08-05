Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 24,922 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

