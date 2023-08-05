Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP James Conklin Sells 909 Shares

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adient Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.78. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Adient by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.