AES (NYSE:AES) PT Lowered to $30.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

AES stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AES by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,449,000 after buying an additional 7,876,674 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2,315.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,274,000 after buying an additional 4,669,090 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $52,959,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 2,130,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

