AES (NYSE:AES) PT Lowered to $30.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

AES (NYSE:AESGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

AES Stock Down 4.9 %

AES stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

AES (NYSE:AESGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AES by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,449,000 after buying an additional 7,876,674 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2,315.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,274,000 after buying an additional 4,669,090 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $52,959,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 2,130,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AES (NYSE:AES)

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.