Allene M. Diaz Sells 657 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.74 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,135,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.