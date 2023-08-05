Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,012.21

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,012.21 ($13.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,032.86 ($13.26). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.25), with a volume of 465,901 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,274.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,012.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 998.31.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 6.34 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.18. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,962.96%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

