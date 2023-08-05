Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $124.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ALL opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

