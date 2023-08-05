Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.43. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Almonty Industries Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.