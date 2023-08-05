AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $185.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1,105.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

