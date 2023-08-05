AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 3.1 %

ABC stock opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.33. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1,105.43%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

