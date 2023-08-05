Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.45 and its 200 day moving average is $235.24.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

