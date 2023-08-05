Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.80-$18.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.6-$27.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.02 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.82.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 5.5 %

Amgen stock opened at $243.28 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.