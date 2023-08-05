Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $29.55

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 880.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 129,509 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

