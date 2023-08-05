Analyzing Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) & American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report) and American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swedish Match AB (publ) and American Heritage International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 997.45%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedish Match AB (publ) $2.16 billion 7.48 $724.90 million $0.44 24.02 American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and American Heritage International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Swedish Match AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than American Heritage International. American Heritage International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedish Match AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and American Heritage International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedish Match AB (publ) 30.27% -135.79% 34.22% American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Swedish Match AB (publ) beats American Heritage International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars. The Lights segment develops and trades matches, lighters, razors, batteries, light bulbs, and toothpicks. The Other Operations segment consists of corporate and Swedish distribution functions.The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About American Heritage International

(Get Free Report)

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.