Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $84.81 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 257098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,011,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,581,194.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,011,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,581,194.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,348,666 shares of company stock valued at $88,967,624. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 141.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $10,252,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

