Apple Inc. (AAPL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on August 17th

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Apple has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

