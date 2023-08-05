ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) SVP Michael E. Newcity Sells 11,913 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $1,399,896.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,370.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ArcBest Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $115.64 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.57.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ArcBest Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ArcBest
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.