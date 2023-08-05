Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

NYSE ADM opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.