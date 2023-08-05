Ardmore Shipping’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.
ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE ASC opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.
Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.
Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
