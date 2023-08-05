Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Raised to $11.50 at JMP Securities

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:ACRE opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.23 million, a P/E ratio of -105.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 97,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 530,062 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

